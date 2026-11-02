Homemade bomb explosion injures 7 including 3 children in Kamareddy
India
Seven people, including three children, were hurt on Sunday after a homemade bomb exploded in Brahmanapalle village, Kamareddy district.
The group was testing the device for wild boar hunting when it accidentally went off during preparations.
Three hospitalized as police investigate blast
Those with serious injuries, Ramesh, Anjali, and Sridevi, are being treated at Nizamabad District Hospital; others are stable.
According to DSP Vitthal Reddy, they are looking into how the explosive was made and handled.
They are also talking to witnesses and locals to figure out exactly what went wrong during the test run.