PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, as India observed the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas. In a post on X, PM Modi thanked the armed forces for their bravery and sacrifice in defending India. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment toward securing India," he wrote.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's message on Kargil Vijay Diwas
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride. Their unwavering…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026
War commemoration
Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999.
The day also pays homage to the 527 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during Operation Vijay, which successfully drove out Pakistani intruders from strategic heights in the Kargil sector.
The conflict was fought across rugged terrains at altitudes above 5,000 meters and ended with India's victory on July 26, 1999.
Defense evolution
Kargil War's impact on Indian military and defense policies
Over the years, Kargil Vijay Diwas has become a symbol of India's military victory and a defining moment in the country's defense preparedness.
The war exposed gaps in intelligence gathering, surveillance, logistics, and coordination among the three services.
These lessons have shaped India's defense policies for decades to come.
Tribute and resolve
Shah calls Kargil Vijay Diwas symbol of Indian Army's valor
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas. He called it a symbol of "the Indian Army's indomitable courage and extraordinary valor."
Shah praised the soldiers for forcing the enemy to their knees during Operation Vijay despite facing adverse conditions.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended commemorations at Dras' Kargil War Memorial on Saturday.
National debt
Rahul Gandhi remembers fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also remembered the fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas.
He wrote on X that "the nation will forever remain indebted to your courage, valor, and supreme sacrifice."
The day is observed every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999.