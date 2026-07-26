PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999.

The day also pays homage to the 527 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during Operation Vijay, which successfully drove out Pakistani intruders from strategic heights in the Kargil sector.

The conflict was fought across rugged terrains at altitudes above 5,000 meters and ended with India's victory on July 26, 1999.