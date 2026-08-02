Hooda joins Global Sikhs to serve langar in Sivasagar
India
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently visited Assam's Sivasagar district, joining Global Sikhs to serve langar (community meals) at a relief camp.
He pointed out that many displaced families have no way to cook, so ready-to-eat meals are crucial right now.
He shared that he hoped the meals would provide some comfort to those in distress.
Assam floods affect over 200,000 people
Assam's floods have affected more than 200,000 people and claimed around 80 lives.
Several stars pitched in: Kartik Aaryan donated ₹1 crore, Salman Khan organized food drives, and Alia Bhatt used her social media to encourage donations.
Papon and Bhumi Pednekar and Adil Hussain also called for more support online.