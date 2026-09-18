Delhi teen gangraped, murdered; body later found eaten by dogs
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four people, including three minors, in Northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, with the body so decomposed that forensic teams struggled to immediately ascertain her gender. The girl knew the accused, PTI reported. The crime allegedly took place days before September 13, when the girl was traveling with the accused in a tempo. After consuming alcohol together inside the vehicle, they allegedly assaulted her sexually and fatally stabbed her.
Discovery details
Decomposed body found near Jaipal Rana's field
They then dumped her body in an open field.
The victim's decomposed body was found near Jaipal Rana's field on Kushak Road in Central Delhi.
Stray dogs had eaten parts of the body, and one hand was found detached from the corpse.
Police said her family did not report her missing, stating she often left home for days at a time.
Arrest details
Police scan over 50 CCTV cameras
The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Since there were no eyewitnesses, over 50 CCTV cameras were scanned by the police, who noticed a tempo near the crime scene around the time of the incident.
Its registration number was not clearly visible due to darkness, prompting investigators to track its movement across multiple CCTV locations.
Evidence and arrests
Two knives used in crime recovered
A night-long search operation on September 15-16 traced the suspected tempo and its driver, who was questioned.
This led to the arrest of four people, including three juveniles.
The adult accused has been identified as Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu from Khadda Colony. The other three are juveniles aged 16 and 17.
Two knives allegedly used in the crime were recovered along with clothes allegedly worn by the accused.