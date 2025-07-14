Next Article
Horrifying night: Minor witnesses mother's murderous act
In Bihar's Purnia district, Usha Devi, 35, allegedly murdered her husband Balo Das, 45, at home.
Their 12-year-old son Shailendra witnessed the attack.
The couple had three children.
Here's why Usha killed Balo
Usha confessed to police that she killed Balo after arguments over land she sold without telling him and because she wanted to continue an extramarital relationship.
She tried to silence Shailendra after the murder, but he told relatives the next morning, which led villagers to call police.
Usha was arrested; the case is still under investigation.