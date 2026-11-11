Hoshiarpur man Jahadur Islam strangles wife Rubina, stages rape scene
In Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a man named Jahadur Islam strangled his wife Rubina after suspecting her of infidelity.
To hide what happened, he staged the scene to look like a sexual assault and left her body in a sugarcane field.
Jahadur Islam was a native of West Bengal's Malda district, and the couple had been living and working in Mukerian's Madinpur village, where they were engaged in sewer and drain-cleaning work.
Jahadur Islam admits killing with gamchha
Islam later told his brother-in-law that Rubina was missing, but when her family noticed things did not add up, Rubina's brothers questioned him about her disappearance.
He admitted to using a gamchha (a traditional towel) to kill her.
Police have arrested him and registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with further investigation ongoing.