Hoshiarpur man Jahadur Islam strangles wife Rubina, stages rape scene

In Hoshiarpur, Punjab, a man named Jahadur Islam strangled his wife Rubina after suspecting her of infidelity.

To hide what happened, he staged the scene to look like a sexual assault and left her body in a sugarcane field.

Jahadur Islam was a native of West Bengal's Malda district, and the couple had been living and working in Mukerian's Madinpur village, where they were engaged in sewer and drain-cleaning work.