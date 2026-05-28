Hosoklu Roshan Balakrishna killed by lightning on farm near Mysuru
India
Hosoklu Roshan Balakrishna, a former IT professional from Kodagu, tragically lost his life when lightning struck him on his farm near Mysuru.
He had left a corporate career to pursue agriculture and was working alongside a colleague on modern agricultural equipment and marketing.
The incident happened while he was going to pluck mangoes.
Tributes prompt calls for farm safety
Balakrishna's sudden passing has sparked tributes and heartfelt messages across social media.
Many are now talking about the risks urban professionals face when switching to farming, especially during unpredictable weather.
The tragedy has also prompted calls for better safety awareness for those making this transition.