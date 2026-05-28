Hosoklu Roshan Balakrishna killed by lightning on farm near Mysuru India May 28, 2026

Hosoklu Roshan Balakrishna, a former IT professional from Kodagu, tragically lost his life when lightning struck him on his farm near Mysuru.

He had left a corporate career to pursue agriculture and was working alongside a colleague on modern agricultural equipment and marketing.

The incident happened while he was going to pluck mangoes.