Hospital intern posts viral Karva Chauth electrocution, man's wife blamed
India
During Karva Chauth, a man tragically died from electrocution. Shockingly, his family blamed his wife for breaking her fast, claiming it caused his death.
A hospital intern shared the story online, and it quickly went viral, sparking outrage and debate about old customs.
Mother-in-law pressed wife amid online debate
The victim's mother-in-law reportedly kept asking the wife if she ate anything even after she denied breaking her fast.
Many online questioned why women are so often blamed for things beyond their control, with one user saying, "Society loves to blame a woman."
The incident has people talking about superstition and the need for more rational thinking in society.