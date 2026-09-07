Hostel daze collapse at Delhi University South Campus kills 7
India
A four-story PG building called Hostel Daze near Delhi University's South Campus collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving seven people dead and over a dozen trapped.
Over a dozen students were trapped, and the collapse happened within seconds.
Hostel Daze: Chief minister blames renovations
Survivor Ankit shared that the building had cracks and a flooded basement.
The chief minister confirmed that water pooling and a weakened pillar from incomplete renovations caused the disaster.