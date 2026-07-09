Hotel excavation triggers landslide near Kaddukhal, building tumbles, no casualties

IMD issues orange alert in Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and storms across several districts of Uttarakhand.

Some places like Chorgalia in Nainital saw intense downpours (81.5mm in just one morning) while Udham Singh Nagar got nearly triple its usual rainfall.

Meanwhile, a few districts actually had less rain than normal.

With the weather acting up, officials say these alerts are key to keeping people safe.