Two 5-star hotels that'll host BRICS guests get FSSAI notice
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to two five-star hotels in Aerocity, New Delhi, ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit. The hotels, JW Marriott and Andaz Delhi, were found violating food safety norms during inspections. Both establishments are among the hotels listed for delegates attending the event. The 18th BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.
Hygiene concerns
Expired sweets and poor segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food
At Andaz Delhi, operated by Juniper Hotels, the FSSAI found around 87kg of expired sweets, which were destroyed on-site.
The inspection also revealed bread packets with expired stickers and cake bases that had passed their expiry dates.
Further, flies and cockroaches were spotted in the pastry section. Poor segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food was also noted during the inspection.
Sanitation issues
Retail operations without a license
At JW Marriott, operated by Aria Hotels and Consultancy Services, the FSSAI found the hotel conducting retail operations without a necessary license.
Pre-packaged items were also found lacking mandatory manufacturer details or carrying incorrect FSSAI license numbers.
The hotel's primary FSSAI license was not displayed prominently as required.
Pest infestations of cockroaches and fruit flies were discovered during the inspection at this property too.
Contamination risks
Dirty surfaces and unwashed utensils
The FSSAI's inspection at JW Marriott also revealed dirty food-contact surfaces and unwashed kitchen utensils.
Drinking water supplies were found to contain visible particulate matter.
Spoiled ingredients such as fungal-affected apples and rotten tomatoes were discovered during the inspection.
Food was allegedly left uncovered or stored in damaged containers, increasing contamination risks.