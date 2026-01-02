Next Article
House parties, chef-on-demand apps dominated this NYE celebrations
India
This New Year's Eve, a lot of young people skipped packed clubs and chose house parties instead.
Thanks to chef-on-demand apps, organizing great food at home was as easy as booking a ride.
Platforms like Coox saw around 500 orders across India, showing just how much this trend caught on.
Chef apps make hosting easy—and save the day in a pinch
Services like 'Look My Cook' and 'Coox,' popular in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, aren't just for big holidays—they're handy for last-minute emergencies too.
Whether your cook cancels or you want something different for a special occasion, these apps offer flexible, diverse dining options that fit urban lifestyles and make it easier to host friends at home.