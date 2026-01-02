Indore: Water contamination outbreak claims 3 lives, affects over 1,100

What's being done about it

Health teams are screening residents, and extra ambulances plus special hospital wards have been set up (with the state covering all costs).

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya admitted there were official mistakes and promised action.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is overseeing relief efforts and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for families who lost loved ones.

The High Court has also stepped in, ordering immediate clean water supplies and stricter checks to help prevent this from happening again.