Indore: Water contamination outbreak claims 3 lives, affects over 1,100
Indore—usually praised as India's cleanest city—is dealing with a serious water crisis after sewage leaked into the drinking supply in Bhagirathpura.
A broken pipeline under a toilet let waste mix with water, leading to several deaths and over 1,100 people affected, with many requiring hospitalization.
What's being done about it
Health teams are screening residents, and extra ambulances plus special hospital wards have been set up (with the state covering all costs).
Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya admitted there were official mistakes and promised action.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is overseeing relief efforts and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for families who lost loved ones.
The High Court has also stepped in, ordering immediate clean water supplies and stricter checks to help prevent this from happening again.