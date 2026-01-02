PM Modi honors Mannathu Padmanabhan, NSS founder, on his birth anniversary

Born in 1878 in Kerala , Padmanabhan started the Nair Service Society (NSS) back in 1914 with 13 associates. He spent decades leading the group and championed social reforms through major movements like the Vaikom Satyagraha and Guruvayoor Satyagraha. His work helped shape Kerala's push for equality.

Recognition and legacy

Padmanabhan received India's Padma Bhushan award in 1966 and was known as Bharata Kesari.

Even after his passing in 1970, his drive for social change keeps motivating people across Kerala and beyond.