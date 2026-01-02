PM Modi honors Mannathu Padmanabhan, NSS founder, on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Mannathu Padmanabhan's birth anniversary with heartfelt words, calling him "a towering personality whose life was dedicated to serving society."
Modi noted that Padmanabhan's ideals continue to guide the country toward a society that is just, compassionate, and harmonious.
Quick catch-up: Who was Mannathu Padmanabhan?
Born in 1878 in Kerala, Padmanabhan started the Nair Service Society (NSS) back in 1914 with 13 associates.
He spent decades leading the group and championed social reforms through major movements like the Vaikom Satyagraha and Guruvayoor Satyagraha.
His work helped shape Kerala's push for equality.
Recognition and legacy
Padmanabhan received India's Padma Bhushan award in 1966 and was known as Bharata Kesari.
Even after his passing in 1970, his drive for social change keeps motivating people across Kerala and beyond.