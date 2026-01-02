New Year's beach party ends in tragedy as SUV plunges into sea India Jan 02, 2026

A New Year celebration at Antarvedi Beach, Andhra Pradesh, turned heartbreaking when an SUV carrying young professionals from Kakinada accidentally drove into the sea late on December 31.

The group, who work in Bengaluru's pharma sector, had come home to celebrate and decided to drive along the shore after a night at a resort.

Near Sagara Sangamam—where the Godavari river meets the sea—the car lost control and went straight into deep water.