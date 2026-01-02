New Year's beach party ends in tragedy as SUV plunges into sea
A New Year celebration at Antarvedi Beach, Andhra Pradesh, turned heartbreaking when an SUV carrying young professionals from Kakinada accidentally drove into the sea late on December 31.
The group, who work in Bengaluru's pharma sector, had come home to celebrate and decided to drive along the shore after a night at a resort.
Near Sagara Sangamam—where the Godavari river meets the sea—the car lost control and went straight into deep water.
One survivor, 1 life lost; investigation underway
Sadly, Sridhar, who was driving, got trapped inside and didn't make it out.
Another passenger, Gopi, managed to jump free and survive.
Locals quickly called police for help.
Early next morning, rescue teams used a crane to pull out the submerged SUV and found Sridhar inside.
Authorities are now investigating what caused the accident.