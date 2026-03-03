How AI roommate helped techie catch cook stealing fruits
A Bengaluru techie, Pankaj Tanwar, went viral after sharing how his AI-powered kitchen camera caught his cook taking fruits from the fridge.
The device, called AI Roommate, flagged two thefts in a week and tracked other habits like hand washing and fridge visits.
After seeing repeated incidents, Tanwar decided to let the cook go.
The story has divided netizens
The story took off online because it highlights how AI is now being used for home surveillance—even over things like missing apples and bananas.
Some people criticized Tanwar for using tech to monitor low-paid help. He responded that he'd confronted the cook before and would've been fine if she'd just asked for food, but he felt stealing crossed a line.
The incident has sparked new debates about privacy versus accountability at home.