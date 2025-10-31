How bad was Delhi's air quality this October
Delhi's air quality took a hit this October, with an average AQI of 224—the second worst for the month in five years.
While it was a bit better than last year and temperatures stayed cooler than usual, pollution remained stubbornly high.
Stubble burning not the main culprit
Unseasonal heavy rain early in October helped clear things up at first, but after mid-month, dry weather and rising local emissions from cars, construction, and factories pushed AQI to 'very poor' levels until Diwali.
Experts say stubble burning only added 1-2% to the problem; most of the pollution is homegrown and made worse by low winds trapping dirty air near the ground.
What does it mean for people
Poor air quality isn't just a number—it means tougher days for everyone living in Delhi, especially if you're outdoors or have breathing issues.
Experts keep stressing: cutting down local emissions is key if we want cleaner air anytime soon.