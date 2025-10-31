How bad was Delhi's air quality this October

Stubble burning not the main culprit

Unseasonal heavy rain early in October helped clear things up at first, but after mid-month, dry weather and rising local emissions from cars, construction, and factories pushed AQI to 'very poor' levels until Diwali.

Experts say stubble burning only added 1-2% to the problem; most of the pollution is homegrown and made worse by low winds trapping dirty air near the ground.