How bomb blast in garden turned into Hindi-Tamil debate

Who was behind the blast

Pamphlets left at the scene pointed to the Tamil Viduthalai Padai, a group known for anti-Hindi activism.

Inspector M Vellingiri's team arrested nine members who said they planted the bomb to sensitize people to the need for a separate Tamil Eelam and to protest the imposition of Hindi.

All nine were convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison, one chapter in Tamil Nadu's long debate over language and identity.