How bomb blast in garden turned into Hindi-Tamil debate
India
Back in 1988, a bomb went off early morning at Ooty's Botanical Garden in Tamil Nadu.
The explosive was hidden inside a floral map of India, and investigators soon found it was meant as a protest against making Hindi the dominant language.
Who was behind the blast
Pamphlets left at the scene pointed to the Tamil Viduthalai Padai, a group known for anti-Hindi activism.
Inspector M Vellingiri's team arrested nine members who said they planted the bomb to sensitize people to the need for a separate Tamil Eelam and to protest the imposition of Hindi.
All nine were convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison, one chapter in Tamil Nadu's long debate over language and identity.