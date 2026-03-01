How bomb threats to schools are linked to dark web
Chandigarh Police are having a tough time tracking down who sent bomb threat emails to local schools and government offices.
The catch? The emails were sent from accounts on Microsoft- and Google-operated platforms, most of which were found to have been created nearly a decade ago, although some email IDs were recently created with limited recovery details, giving almost no useful info about the sender.
To make things trickier, police allege VPNs were used and say safe browsers and other dark web tools may have been employed, so their real location is hidden behind layers of internet privacy tools.
Police preparing to invoke MLATs to seek info
With digital clues running cold, the police have reached out internationally through BharatPol and are preparing to invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties (MLATs) to formally seek information from foreign jurisdictions.
They're banking on teamwork with global agencies and some deep technical analysis to finally break through the digital smokescreen.
For now, it's a waiting game—but officials are hopeful that this combined effort will help them crack the case.