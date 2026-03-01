How bomb threats to schools are linked to dark web India Mar 01, 2026

Chandigarh Police are having a tough time tracking down who sent bomb threat emails to local schools and government offices.

The catch? The emails were sent from accounts on Microsoft- and Google-operated platforms, most of which were found to have been created nearly a decade ago, although some email IDs were recently created with limited recovery details, giving almost no useful info about the sender.

To make things trickier, police allege VPNs were used and say safe browsers and other dark web tools may have been employed, so their real location is hidden behind layers of internet privacy tools.