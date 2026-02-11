How BSF is using empty bottles to detect intruders
The Border Security Force (BSF) is using a surprisingly simple trick to spot intruders: tying empty glass bottles along the border fence.
When someone—or even an animal—disturbs the fence, the bottles clink together, making enough noise to alert guards.
It's a low-cost fix that works rain or shine, no batteries needed.
Why the bottle trick is better than high-tech gear
High-tech security gear like thermal cameras can be pricey and tricky to maintain, especially during power cuts or rough weather.
The bottle system is cheap, easy to set up with local materials, and has worked well in tough spots like mountains and rural/agricultural areas—places where fancy tech sometimes fails.
Border fence damage and rising drone threats
Recent floods washed away parts of the border fence in Punjab, making things riskier.
With rising numbers of recovered drones and reports of seizures and arrests, the BSF has stepped up patrols and used other technologies, while bottle alarms have been reported in some sectors.