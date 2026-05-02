How Dawood aide's single move proved his undoing while underground

Mohammad Salim Dola, a close associate of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim and an international drug trafficker, was recently extradited to India from Turkey . The 59-year-old was arrested based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at India's request in 2024. He had been evading authorities for several years and was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India.

Arrest details How authorities tracked Dola to Turkey Dola had fled to Istanbul from India and lived incognito for a year and a half. He didn't step out of his room or communicate with anyone during this time. However, he made a mistake by ordering a courier delivery to his hideout address in Turkey, which led to his arrest. Indian agencies, with Interpol's help, tracked him through this transaction.

Extradition process He had 2 Indian passports and a Bulgarian passport After pinpointing Dola's location, Indian officials alerted Istanbul police, who raided the hideout and arrested him. He was then brought to Delhi from Turkey on Tuesday. During a search of his room, authorities recovered two Indian passports and a Bulgarian passport from Dola. He had been living in Turkey under the assumed name "Hamza" using a Bulgarian passport.

Advertisement