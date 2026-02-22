How Delhi Police's Special Cell struck Pakistan-backed terror plot

The Delhi Police 's Special Cell has successfully foiled a major terrorist plot linked to Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) . The operation, which lasted for 10 days, resulted in the arrest of eight suspects. Seven of them are Bangladeshi nationals. The investigation was launched after posters with slogans like "Free Kashmir" and "Stop Genocide in Kashmir" appeared at metro stations in Delhi and Kolkata on February 7-8.

Case expansion Arrests made in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu The first two arrests were made in West Bengal's Malda, where Umar Farooq and Robil ul Islam were apprehended. Their mobile phones provided leads to more suspects in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. Further arrests were made from Uthukuli (Mizanur Rahman), Palladam (Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan), and Thirumuruganpoondi (Mohammed Shahid, Mohammed Ujjal). Eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards were seized during these operations.

Mastermind revealed Handlers based in Bangladesh According to NDTV, the investigation revealed that the entire module was being run from Bangladesh by a handler named Shabbir Ahmed Lone. Lone, who had previously been arrested in 2007 for plotting a suicide attack in India, was found to have links with Pakistan. Another Bangladeshi handler, Saidul Islam, is believed to be based abroad and was also in contact with the suspects.

Attack foiled Major attack planned across different parts of India The suspects had videos and photographs of reconnaissance of various locations on their mobile phones. Some videos showed attempts to buy weapons, leading police to suspect a major attack was in the works across different parts of the country. Intelligence agencies had recently warned about LeT's plans for a major attack in India, following which, major cities were put on high alert.

