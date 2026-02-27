How domestic help masterminded 'ED raid' at elderly couple's house

A domestic help allegedly masterminded a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the home of an 86-year-old retired architect in New Friends Colony, southeast Delhi. The incident occurred on February 11 when three men, impersonating ED officials, entered the house of RC Sabharwal, a retired senior architect, and his wife, Usha. They asked the couple to place their mobile phones, jewelry, cash, and valuables on a table without showing any warrant or authorization letter.

Inside job The impostors threatened the couple and demanded cash The couple was threatened with arrest and placed a bag containing ₹10-12 lakh, believed to be legitimate business income, on the dining table. The impostors photographed the cash and continued to threaten legal action. However, they fled when Usha alerted her grandson, a senior lawyer. The thieves made off with ₹3-4 lakh in cash and seven luxury watches.

Arrests made Two people arrested The victims filed a complaint at the New Friends Colony police station, and an FIR was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Two people were arrested on Wednesday: Rekha Devi (40), the domestic help, and Pooja Rajput (45). The other accused are absconding, including Rajput's husband Prakash (an ITBP constable), her son Manish, and retired army personnel Updesh Singh Thapa alias Pintu.

Evidence gathered Devi's role confirmed that the crime was an insider job Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said technical surveillance confirmed Devi's role as the main conspirator. "Her involvement confirmed that the crime was an insider job," he said, according to Livemint. During interrogation, Devi reportedly confessed to planning the fake raid after observing that the complainant was elderly and often alone at home. A search of Rajput's residence recovered an ITBP deputy commandant uniform, ID card, and a wireless device used for police communication.

