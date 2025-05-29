Goa undergoes major monsoon makeover to attract off-season tourists
What's the story
Goa is undergoing a major transformation to attract tourists during the monsoon season.
The state government, led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, is focusing on promoting its unique cultural festivals and activities.
This initiative comes as the southwest monsoon has made Goa's beaches unsafe for swimming but has opened up opportunities for inland adventures.
Tourism shift
Goa's tourism industry faces challenges, seeks to reposition
According to Khaunte, "Goa witnessed a 10% rise in tourist footfall during the first three months of 2025 compared to the same period last year."
However, he noted that visitor numbers dipped after a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
Determined to improve the visitor statistics, the government is now focusing on promoting traditional festivals celebrated during the monsoon, such as Chikhal Kalo, Sao Joao, Bondera, and Sangod.
Cultural tourism
Colva Beach and Porvorim Town Square projects to boost tourism
Hoteliers and airline operators have been asked to adjust their prices in order to make Goa an affordable and appealing destination for monsoon enthusiasts.
On Thursday, Khaunte announced that Colva Beach will undergo a major facelift under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.
The project will include beach decks, pedestrian bridges, boardwalks, and revamped shopping plazas, among other things.
Khaunte also announced work orders for the Town Square in Porvorim and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Digital Museum in Farmagudi.
Sustainable tourism
Goa's new tourism narrative focuses on eco-tourism and wellness
Khaunte said the ₹120.97 crore Town Square project, which spans 11,000 square meters, will include curated performance zones, public amenities, and platforms for local artists, as well as year-round cultural programming.
He emphasized that Goa is now shaping a new tourism narrative beyond beaches.
He said, "Eco-tourism, wellness, hinterland and heritage are key verticals in this approach."
The state will also launch a dedicated monsoon tourism campaign to position the season as a key tourist time.