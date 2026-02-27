How has India reacted to Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan
Tensions are high between Pakistan and Afghanistan after recent cross-border strikes, which broke a ceasefire set up by Qatar and Turkey.
Pakistan says its airstrikes killed over 130 Taliban fighters—Afghanistan disagrees.
India hasn't made an official statement yet, but has previously backed Afghanistan's right to handle its own affairs when it comes to disputes with Pakistan.
India previously condemned civilian casualties in Afghanistan
Last October, during another flare-up that happened while the Taliban foreign minister was visiting New Delhi, India openly called out Pakistan for "hosting terrorist organizations and sponsoring terrorist activities" and shifting blame for its problems.
Indian officials condemned civilian casualties from Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan and stressed that they stand by Afghanistan's independence—something they're sticking to even now.