How India is ensuring LPG supply amid West Asia crisis
India
Even with the key Strait of Hormuz closed since late February 2026 due to conflict in West Asia (which usually handles 90% of India's LPG imports), the government says there's no need to worry about running out of cooking gas at home.
Domestic LPG production was increased by about 28% in the days immediately prior to March 12, 2026, and a confirmed 92,000-ton LPG shipment is scheduled to arrive on March 16-17, 2026.
Efforts to ensure smooth supply
With refineries working flat out and new delivery codes tracking cylinders, the government is making sure households and hospitals get priority, even cracking down on black marketing and hoarding.
Gasoline and diesel stocks are also steady, so daily life and essential services can keep running smoothly.