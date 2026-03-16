How India is ensuring LPG supply amid West Asia crisis India Mar 16, 2026

Even with the key Strait of Hormuz closed since late February 2026 due to conflict in West Asia (which usually handles 90% of India's LPG imports), the government says there's no need to worry about running out of cooking gas at home.

Domestic LPG production was increased by about 28% in the days immediately prior to March 12, 2026, and a confirmed 92,000-ton LPG shipment is scheduled to arrive on March 16-17, 2026.