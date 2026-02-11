How Indian Coast Guard busted massive international oil-smuggling racket

Here's how the operation unfolded

Surveillance teams first noticed odd activity in India's waters and traced it back to ship activity linked to the Iranian oil trade.

These tankers were linked to US-sanctioned operators and an Indian handler.

Coast Guard teams boarded the ships, checked documents, grilled the crew, and uncovered a whole network behind the smuggling.

Right now, all three vessels are being escorted back to Mumbai for investigation and legal action; India has said it will not allow sanctioned tankers to discharge at its ports.