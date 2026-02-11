How Indian Coast Guard busted massive international oil-smuggling racket
The Indian Coast Guard just stopped a major international oil-smuggling operation in the Arabian Sea, about 100 nautical miles off Mumbai, on February 6, 2026.
Three tankers—Chiltern, Asphalt Star, and Stellar Ruby—were intercepted and boarded after inspections and electronic-data checks indicated involvement in mid-sea transfers of cheap oil from conflict zones to India using sneaky tactics like fake ship IDs and switching identities to dodge taxes and sanctions.
Here's how the operation unfolded
Surveillance teams first noticed odd activity in India's waters and traced it back to ship activity linked to the Iranian oil trade.
These tankers were linked to US-sanctioned operators and an Indian handler.
Coast Guard teams boarded the ships, checked documents, grilled the crew, and uncovered a whole network behind the smuggling.
Right now, all three vessels are being escorted back to Mumbai for investigation and legal action; India has said it will not allow sanctioned tankers to discharge at its ports.