How long can India run on its strategic oil reserves

India imports crude from around 40 countries

With global tensions and prices always shifting, having these reserves is like having a backup battery for the whole country.

India imports crude from around 40 countries (public-sector oil and gas companies report purchases from 41 countries; Russia is currently India's largest crude supplier), so we're not putting all our eggs in one basket.

Plus, our refineries can handle more than what we use at home, which means extra oil gets exported, and refining capacity is about 258 mmtpa.