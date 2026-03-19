How long will it take to get your LPG cylinder
India
Booking restrictions on cooking gas cylinders have led to delivery delays: backlogs vary from four to 12 days, depending on the company and the agency.
The good news? Distributors are catching up, and things are starting to run more smoothly.
People seem less frustrated and more focused on when their cylinder will actually arrive.
Rural and hilly areas
If you are in a rural or hilly area, though, it's a different story: some folks have to wait up to 45 days just to book a refill.
These extra-long waits show how tricky deliveries can be outside cities.
Distributors say they are working on speeding things up everywhere, especially for those who have had the longest waits.