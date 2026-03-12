How much do tickets on Vande Bharat Sleeper cost India Mar 12, 2026

Indian Railways just dropped the fare details and booking rules for its new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, now running overnight between Howrah and Kamakhya.

Fares start at ₹960 for AC 3-Tier, ₹1,240 for AC 2-Tier, and ₹1,520 for AC First Class (for a minimum of 400km).

For longer trips like 1,000km, prices go up to ₹2,400 to ₹3,800 depending on your class.