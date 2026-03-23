Timeline of how Nashik godman Kharat's case unraveled: Report

A former employee of self-styled godman Ashokkumar Eknath Kharat has exposed a major sexual exploitation scandal in Maharashtra . The ex-staffer, who worked at Kharat's office since 2019, filed an FIR with the Nashik police in March. He alleged that Kharat sexually assaulted a pregnant woman known to him and secretly installed a hidden camera in Kharat's office cabin after learning about the assault, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Evidence uncovered Over 100 video clips recovered The hidden camera footage, which has been submitted to the police on a pen drive, reportedly shows women being given substances and appearing disoriented before Kharat engages in inappropriate acts with them. According to the police, so far, over 100 video clips have been recovered from the hidden camera. This is significantly more than what was initially suspected.

Additional accusations Another woman accused Kharat of repeated rape Hours after the first FIR was filed, another woman also accused Kharat of repeated rape between 2020 and 2026 under the guise of religious rituals. She alleged that he claimed to have "divine powers," made her consume substances as part of rituals, and threatened harm to her and her children to force compliance. The woman further alleged that she was impregnated by Kharat, who later gave her pills that caused a miscarriage.

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Staffer's claims Staffer's allegations about fraudulent practices The whistleblower staffer alleged that Kharat pretended to have "divine powers," and many influential people visited the office. He alleged that when couples visited, both were initially taken inside the cabin, after which the male partner was asked to step out, and the woman was kept inside on the pretext of rituals. The staffer also claimed fraudulent practices were carried out under the guise of rituals.

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