How PM Modi's cattle healthcare idea became reality
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani shared that, back in January, PM Modi wondered, "Why can't we apply it to cows and cattle? Because if the cow is sick, it can't tell you that it is sick."
Fast forward—Amul just made this a reality with Sarlaben, an AI-powered digital assistant for farmers.
Sarlaben connects with Amul's milk collection system and Pashudhan app
Launched on February 11, Sarlaben connects with Amul's milk collection system and Pashudhan app.
It already helps 3.6 million mostly women milk producers across 18,500 villages in Gujarat manage their cattle better—covering everything from health tips and vaccinations to breeding advice—all through the Amul Farmer app or even voice calls in Gujarati.
AI can make a difference on the ground
Sarlaben uses decades of cooperative data plus ISRO satellite imagery to offer personalized guidance.
It is expected to help farmers spot issues early and make timely decisions that improve animal productivity and income—and to show how AI can make a difference on the ground.