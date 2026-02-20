How PM Modi's cattle healthcare idea became reality India Feb 20, 2026

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani shared that, back in January, PM Modi wondered, "Why can't we apply it to cows and cattle? Because if the cow is sick, it can't tell you that it is sick."

Fast forward—Amul just made this a reality with Sarlaben, an AI-powered digital assistant for farmers.