How police finally nabbed Nida Khan in Nashik TCS case

Nida Khan, a key accused in the alleged religious conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, was arrested by police from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra . The arrest came after weeks of evading capture as authorities launched a multi-pronged search operation across various locations. The breakthrough came when investigators received a tip-off about her hiding in a rented flat in Kaiser Colony's Naregaon area.

Surveillance success Police confirm Khan's location through technical analysis Police confirmed Khan's location through technical analysis and location tracking. Sources said she had been living there with her family for three to four days. Instead of acting immediately, the police opted for prolonged surveillance to avoid alerting Khan. Over 20 personnel were deployed in plain clothes around the locality for several days without using police vehicles or sirens.

Arrest details Khan was preparing to file bail application Khan was consulting local lawyers and preparing to file a bail application in the High Court. However, before any such application could be filed, the police carried out her arrest, catching her off guard. She was produced before a judicial officer late Thursday night at his official residence at Sutgirni Chowk. The Nashik Police secured her transit remand for further investigation.

Advertisement

Case background Accused of forcing employees to convert their religion Khan joined TCS as a process associate in 2021 and is accused of forcing employees at the Nashik office to convert their religion. She allegedly distributed Islamic religious books, videos, and other material to employees as part of an organized effort. Investigators are probing the possible involvement of other employees connected to this alleged conversion network.

Advertisement