How Telangana's salary bill has balloon since KCR came to power

Senior engineers at power companies make ₹7L a month

Senior engineers at power companies like TGGENCO and DISCOMs have been reported to make up to ₹7L a month, while a TGGENCO official says chief engineers get ₹4.5L.

Even sanitation workers in Hyderabad have seen big gains: entry-level staff earn ₹28,000 per month, regularized workers average ₹70,000, and some senior sweepers with decades of service can reach ₹2L.