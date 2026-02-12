How the all-India strike will affect life in Karnataka
India
A nationwide trade union strike is happening today, but if you're in Karnataka, daily life should roll on pretty smoothly.
Banks might see some delays since employees' unions are joining the protest, but schools and public transport are set to run as usual with only minor bumps expected.
Transport and schools
Don't worry about getting around—KSRTC busses and Bengaluru's metro are sticking to their regular schedules.
Airport officials say there's no disruption at Kempegowda International Airport either.
Schools will stay open, though there could be small hiccups with midday meals.