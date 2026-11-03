How to apply for a Central government health insurance card
What's the story
The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) provides healthcare facilities to eligible Central Government employees and pensioners, along with their eligible dependents. Getting a CGHS card allows beneficiaries to access medical services at authorized wellness centers and empanelled hospitals. The application process can be completed online. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you apply for your CGHS card.
Tip 1
Check your eligibility
Before applying, make sure you meet the eligibility requirements for a CGHS card.
The scheme primarily covers serving Central Government employees and pensioners residing in CGHS-covered cities.
Eligible family members can also be included as dependents. Pensioners need to provide their Pension Payment Order (PPO) details.
Check the official CGHS guidelines to confirm your eligibility before proceeding.
Tip 2
Keep the required documents ready
Gather all the necessary documents before starting your application.
These generally include proof of residence, identity details, and documents establishing the eligibility of your dependents.
Pensioners must also keep their Pension Payment Order (PPO) ready. Make sure the information is accurate, and the documents are clear.
Having everything prepared can help prevent errors and delays during verification.
Tip 3
Apply through the official CGHS portal
Visit the official CGHS website at cghs.mohfw.gov.in to begin your application.
You can also use the myCGHS 2.0 mobile application, where applicable.
Follow the instructions for online registration and enter the required personal, employment, and dependent details.
Review the information carefully before submitting the application to avoid mistakes that could delay its processing.
Tip 4
Pay the applicable contribution and get your card
After completing the application, pay the applicable CGHS contribution as per your eligibility and category.
Payment can be made through Bharat Kosh or by Demand Draft, as permitted under the applicable procedure.
Once your application and payment are approved, you can access and print your CGHS card online.
You can also print the cards issued for your eligible dependents.