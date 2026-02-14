How to avail cashless treatment for road accident injuries

The new PM RAHAT scheme, launched by Prime Minister Modi, promises cashless emergency treatment for anyone hurt in a road accident. If you're admitted to a partnered hospital within seven days of an accident, you can get up to ₹1.5 lakh in medical support—no upfront payments needed.

Coverage details PM RAHAT pays for everything from diagnostics and surgery to medicines and hospital care.

For non-life-threatening injuries, stabilization is covered for 24 hours; for life-threatening ones, it's 48 hours.

Police verification happens digitally within this window, so the process stays quick and hassle-free.

How to use the service? Just call 112 (the national emergency number) if you or someone else needs help after an accident.

The whole system—from reporting the incident to getting bills settled—is digital, thanks to integration with e-DAR and National Health Authority's TMS 2.0.