Applying for a passport? Avoid these common mistakes
What's the story
Applying for an Indian passport can be a complicated affair, especially if you make a mistake. But knowing the process of correcting these mistakes can save you a lot of time and trouble. Here are the most common mistakes applicants make, and how to fix them. By knowing these, you can make sure your application goes through smoothly without any unnecessary delays.
Tip 1
Incorrect personal details
One of the most common mistakes in passport applications is incorrect personal details, like name, date of birth, or address.
It is important to double-check all entries before submitting the application.
If you find an error after submission, it can be corrected by submitting a request, along with supporting documents that prove the correct information.
This may include birth certificates or address proofs.
Tip 2
Signature mismatches
A signature mismatch is when the signature on your passport application does not match the one on your identification documents.
This can delay processing times considerably.
To avoid this, practice signing consistently on all documents before submission.
If a mismatch occurs, applicants must submit a new application form with the correct signature, and possibly additional identification, to verify their identity.
Tip 3
Missing documents
Submitting incomplete documents is another common mistake that can delay your passport application process.
It is important to check the list of required documents thoroughly before submitting your application.
If any document is missing, you will be notified by the authorities, and you will have to submit the missing document promptly to avoid delays in processing.
Tip 4
Photograph specifications not met
Photographs not meeting specifications, like size or background color, are often rejected during the passport application process.
Applicants must ensure that their photographs meet the guidelines set by the authorities regarding dimensions and background color.
If photographs are rejected, applicants need to provide new photographs that meet these specifications without delay.
Tip 5
Application form errors
Errors in filling out the application form, like incorrect codes or incomplete fields, can lead to rejection or delays in processing times.
It is important to read instructions carefully and fill out every field accurately before submitting it online or offline.
If errors are found post-submission, applicants should contact customer support immediately for guidance on correcting these issues efficiently.