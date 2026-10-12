How to get a duplicate birth certificate in India
What's the story
Getting a duplicate birth certificate in India is possible if your original document is lost, damaged, or misplaced. You can apply online through an available government portal or visit the local office where the birth was registered. The process, required documents, fees, and processing time may vary by state and local authority.
Document preparation
Gather necessary documents
Before applying for a duplicate birth certificate, keep the required documents ready.
These may include an application form, identity proof such as an Aadhaar card or passport, and details like your name, date of birth, place of birth, and parents's names.
An old certificate, hospital record, or registration number can help officials locate the original record. An affidavit may also be required if the certificate has been lost.
Online application
Apply through the official portal
Check whether your state or local authority offers an online facility for obtaining a duplicate birth certificate.
Visit the relevant municipal website or the Civil Registration System portal, where applicable. Enter the required birth details and upload the requested documents.
Follow the portal's instructions to submit your application and save the acknowledgment number for future reference.
Fee payment
Pay the applicable fee
A fee may be charged for issuing a duplicate birth certificate. The amount depends on the state and local authority.
If you apply online, use the payment methods available on the official portal.
For offline applications, pay the prescribed fee at the designated office. Keep the payment receipt as proof of submission.
Check the official instructions for the exact fee before applying.
Application tracking
Track your application status
After submitting your application, use the acknowledgment or application number to check its status, if online tracking is available.
For offline applications, contact the municipal office, local registrar, or Gram Panchayat where the birth was originally registered.
Processing times vary depending on the authority and verification requirements.
Respond promptly if officials request additional documents or information.
Certificate collection
Receive your duplicate certificate
Once your application is approved, you may be able to download the certificate or collect a physical copy from the designated office.
Delivery by post may also be available, depending on local procedures.
Check the certificate carefully after receiving it.
Make sure the name, date of birth, parents's names, and other details are correct. Report any errors to the issuing authority for correction.