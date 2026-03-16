How to get Delhi's free travel 'Saheli' smart card

Card works on metro, RRTS too

This card isn't just about free travel, it's about making daily commutes safer, cheaper, and more convenient for millions of women commuters in Delhi.

With distribution at 50 centers citywide since March 2026, you only need a few documents to get yours.

The tap-and-go card also works on the Metro and RRTS (for paid trips), helps prevent misuse with photo/QR code security, and could save users up to ₹2,400 a month, making city life a bit easier for many.