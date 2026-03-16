How to get Delhi's free travel 'Saheli' smart card
Delhi just rolled out the Pink Saheli Smart Card, giving women and transgender folks aged 12 and older free rides on DTC and cluster busses.
Launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in March 2026, the card links to your Aadhaar and mobile for easy verification:
intended to replace paper pink tickets eventually, but paper tickets remain valid until the smart-card rollout is widely completed;
applicants must provide Aadhaar details and a mobile number at designated distribution counters and complete on-the-spot verification (after which the card is issued).
Card works on metro, RRTS too
This card isn't just about free travel, it's about making daily commutes safer, cheaper, and more convenient for millions of women commuters in Delhi.
With distribution at 50 centers citywide since March 2026, you only need a few documents to get yours.
The tap-and-go card also works on the Metro and RRTS (for paid trips), helps prevent misuse with photo/QR code security, and could save users up to ₹2,400 a month, making city life a bit easier for many.