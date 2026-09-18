How to get your pension documents ready in India

Before preparing your pension documents, know what you may need to avoid last-minute hassles.

Keep your identification and personal details, family and nominee information, retirement order, service records, pension calculation, and gratuity details ready.

You may also need the commutation application, passport-size photographs, specimen signatures or thumb impressions, No Demand/No Dues Certificate, disciplinary or vigilance clearance, and leave encashment details.

Having these documents ready can help make the pension process smoother.