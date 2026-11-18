You can apply for a duplicate Registration Certificate (RC) through the official Vahan Parivahan website.

Enter your vehicle registration number and select "Basic Services."

Verify your chassis number using the OTP. Choose "Duplicate RC," enter the required details, update your insurance information, and pay the applicable fee.

Upload any requested documents and book an appointment if needed. You will receive a receipt, and your application will be sent to the RTO for further processing.