How to get a duplicate vehicle RC without the hassle
What's the story
Reissuing Indian vehicle registration documents can be a hassle, but with the right approach, it can be done quickly and efficiently. Knowing the process, required documents, and potential pitfalls can save you a lot of time and effort. Here are some practical tips to help you navigate the reissue process smoothly, ensuring that your vehicle remains compliant with legal requirements, without unnecessary delays.
Tip 1
How to apply for a duplicate vehicle RC online
You can apply for a duplicate Registration Certificate (RC) through the official Vahan Parivahan website.
Enter your vehicle registration number and select "Basic Services."
Verify your chassis number using the OTP. Choose "Duplicate RC," enter the required details, update your insurance information, and pay the applicable fee.
Upload any requested documents and book an appointment if needed. You will receive a receipt, and your application will be sent to the RTO for further processing.
Tip 2
Use online services when possible
Many states in India offer online services for vehicle registration document reissue.
Using these platforms can save you a lot of time by letting you submit applications and track their status online.
This way, you can avoid long queues at RTO offices and get updates on your application status from the comfort of your home.
Tip 3
Double-check application details
When filling out the application form for reissuing vehicle registration documents, make sure every detail is accurate.
Errors in personal information or vehicle details can result in delays or even rejection of the application.
Cross-verify all entries with original documents before submission to ensure everything is correct.
Tip 4
Be aware of renewal fees
Renewal fees for reissuing vehicle registration documents vary depending on the state and type of vehicle.
It is important to know these costs beforehand so that you can plan your finances accordingly.
Make sure you have the right payment method ready for online transactions or physical payments at RTO offices.
Tip 5
Schedule visits during off-peak hours
If you have to visit an RTO office in person for document verification or submission, try to schedule your visit during off-peak hours.
Early mornings or late afternoons are usually less crowded times at most offices.
This way, you can avoid long waiting times and get quicker assistance from staff members.