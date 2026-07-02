Start by updating your address with government agencies

Moving home? Here's how to update your address

By Vinita Jain 09:47 am Jul 02, 202609:47 am

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Updating your address in India can be a daunting task, but it is essential to keep your records accurate and up-to-date. Whether you have moved to a new city or just a different locality, knowing the right steps can make the process easier. Here are some practical tips to help you update your address hassle-free, ensuring that all important documents reflect your current residence.