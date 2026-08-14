How to watch Narendra Modi's 80th Independence Day address live
India turns 80 this Independence Day, and PM Modi will be raising the flag and giving his annual speech from Delhi's Red Fort.
The event is pretty massive; about 27,000 people are expected, including 5,000 special guests from all sorts of fields, plus youth and folks from across the country.
If you want to tune in without missing a moment, here's what you need to know.
Watch live on Doordarshan and YouTube
You can watch everything live on Doordarshan starting at 6:30am (DD National, DD News, and other channels, all free on DD Free Dish).
For those who prefer streaming, Doordarshan's official YouTube channel and WAVES (Prasar Bharati's service) will have it live for free.
HT INDIA's YouTube channel also starts coverage at 7:00am. so you've got plenty of ways to join in wherever you are.