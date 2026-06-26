How Venezuela's twin earthquakes impact India 

Trade vulnerabilities

Earthquakes may prompt delays in investment talks

The earthquakes have highlighted how every new trade route comes with its own vulnerabilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held talks with acting President Delcy Rodriguez to explore investment opportunities in various sectors, including mining and pharmaceuticals. However, the earthquakes may prompt delays or reconsideration of these plans. Following US oversight of Venezuela's oil sector and the relaxation of sanctions after President Nicolas Maduro's capture, Venezuelan crude has been flowing freely into global markets, with India emerging a key buyer.