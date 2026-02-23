How will Centre stop banned Chinese garlic from being sold?
The Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre how it plans to stop banned Chinese garlic from being sold in India, after a PIL claimed it's showing up in markets despite being banned in India.
The court has given the government until March 30 to explain its strategy and share details about how this garlic is entering the country.
Why was Chinese garlic banned?
Chinese garlic was banned back in 2014 due to health risks—think fungus contamination and heavy pesticide use.
But cheaper Chinese garlic is still popping up, especially in states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, hurting local farmers and raising public health concerns.
Indian garlic is considered safer, with less pesticide and more natural benefits like higher allicin (good for immunity).
The court's move shines a light on gaps in enforcing food safety rules that impact both your health and local growers.