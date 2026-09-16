Howrah pandal places Modi statue beside Ganesha, organiser says nonpolitical
India
A Ganesh Puja pandal in Howrah, West Bengal, is making headlines for placing a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi next to Lord Ganesha.
Organizer Khokan Kanra says the display, which features a Hindu Rashtra theme with an India map and Hindu flag, was his idea and has been well received locally.
He insists there's no political motive and denies that he recently joined the BJP.
TMC calls display political, BJP defends
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized the move as political, while local BJP leaders defended it as part of West Bengal's diverse festival culture.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also chimed in, reminding organizers to keep themes respectful of Indian traditions.
The BJP says they're aware of the debate and will step in if needed.