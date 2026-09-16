Howrah pandal places Modi statue beside Ganesha, organiser says nonpolitical

A Ganesh Puja pandal in Howrah, West Bengal, is making headlines for placing a statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi next to Lord Ganesha.

Organizer Khokan Kanra says the display, which features a Hindu Rashtra theme with an India map and Hindu flag, was his idea and has been well received locally.

He insists there's no political motive and denies that he recently joined the BJP.