HPBoSE to announce 2026 Class 10 results any day now India May 09, 2026

HPBoSE is set to announce the 2026 Class 10 results any day now.

The exams wrapped up on March 28, and as soon as the results drop, students can grab their scorecards from hpbose.org or DigiLocker.

If you're wondering about timing, last year's results came out mid-May, so expect something similar this time.