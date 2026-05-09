HPBoSE to announce 2026 Class 10 results any day now
India
HPBoSE is set to announce the 2026 Class 10 results any day now.
The exams wrapped up on March 28, and as soon as the results drop, students can grab their scorecards from hpbose.org or DigiLocker.
If you're wondering about timing, last year's results came out mid-May, so expect something similar this time.
Check HPBoSE website for updates
Keep checking the official website for updates, and have your roll number or admit card ready when results are announced.
Your mark sheet will show subject-wise scores, result status, and division.
HPBoSE often releases Class 10 results in May, so chances are good you'll see your results by the third week of May.