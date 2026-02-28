HPV vaccination drive for girls above 14 kicks off in
India
Karnataka just kicked off a big HPV vaccination campaign for girls aged above 14, aiming to help prevent cervical cancer.
This is part of a nationwide push announced by Prime Minister Modi, and the goal is to reach about 1.15 crore girls across the state in the next three months.
Vaccination drive
Cervical cancer is still one of the top health risks for women, but getting vaccinated can make a real difference.
The state is rolling out vaccines through local health centers and spreading awareness in communities so more families understand why this protection matters for their daughters' future.