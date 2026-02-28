HPV vaccination drive for girls kicks off in Telangana

Trained healthcare workers ready for vaccine rollout

Cervical cancer cases and deaths have been rising in Telangana, mirroring a national trend—in Telangana, 55,000-60,000 cancer cases are reported annually; cervical cancer affects around 3,200 women in the state each year.

By offering these vaccines at government health facilities (with parental consent), the state hopes to turn things around.

Plus, thousands of healthcare workers are now trained up to make sure the rollout goes smoothly and safely.